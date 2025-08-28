San Luis Obispo Overdose Awareness Day This Saturday 8.28.2025

The county behavioral health department invites community members to join them for Overdose Awareness Day.

From noon to 3 pm this Saturday, this local event at Mitchell Park coincides with international overdose awareness day. The event seeks to remember and honor those who have died without stigma, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends that were left behind.

The behavioral health department says SLO county sees higher than average overdose death rates compared to the state. County behavioral health opioid safety coordinator, Jenn Rhoads said: “Overdose awareness day gives us a safe space to come together, share experiences, and talk openly about the real and growing dangers of opioids and fentanyl.”

The event will feature resource booths, naloxone training, and a memorial tribute to honor those lost to overdose.