SLO Safe Parking Program Starts in September With New Funding 8.28.2025

In January, the city of San Luis Obispo approved a change to the overnight parking program to operate on a rotation basis.

Several sites around the city were chosen, including Renovate Church, Journey Christian Fellowship, Congregation of Beth David, and city corporation yard. At the time, there was no funding source secured for the overnight parking program. However, the county board of supervisors voted in its August meeting to allow CAPSLO to use funding from the homeless housing assistance and prevention program funds.

This new parking program will rotate locations every month, and there will only be one site open at a time. A 30-month contract was approved with CAPSLO to handle on-site services for the overnight parking program.

CAPSLO announced it is set to open in September.