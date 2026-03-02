San Luis Obispo Police Officer on Leave After Shooting Incident 03.02.2026

San Luis Obispo police received several 911 calls on Saturday, February 28th at 4:46 pm.

The calls said that a male on the 900 block of El Capitan Way was shouting aggressively and waving a firearm. Officers later located the male subject near the intersection of Poinsettia street and Bluebell way, actively yelling and holding what appeared to be a handgun. An officer discharged their weapon at the subject, and was pronounced deceased at the scene despite life-saving efforts. An initial investigation revealed that the firearm was a replica.

Further investigation will need to be conducted from body-cam footage by the California department of justice. The officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.