Paso City Council to Consider 24-Unit Affordable Housing on Creston Road 03.02.2026

The Paso Robles city council will consider the final approval for a proposed 24 residential unit affordable housing project on Creston road.

Located on a 4.32 acre parcel at 420 Creston road, the plan proposes to construct 12 duplex buildings, for a total of 24 residential units, designed primarily for low income housing. The project was unanimously recommended for approval 6 – 0 from the planning commission, with one commissioner absent.

The plan also includes parking garages for each residence, and thirteen uncovered parking spaces. Ten native oak trees are present on the site; nine were already approved for removal in 2020, and the last is reported to be damaged from the 2020 river fire, and is no longer safe.

Staff is recommending city council approve this development in the public hearing scheduled for tomorrow’s city council meeting.

You can attend in person, or listen right here on KPRL.