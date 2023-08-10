Santa Barbara Official Speaking Out on Illegal Vapes 8.10.2023

Miguel Avila, president of the greater Santa Barbara Hispanic chamber of commerce, is speaking out on the state’s failure to crack down on illegal vapes.

As the school year approaches, Avila is urging California to enforce the laws aimed at protecting children from flavored vapes. The FDA has not authorized disposable, flavored e-cigarettes, and California voters approved a statewide flavor ban in 2022.

Despite this, a release for Avila’s interview day says that kids continue to get their hands on these flavored vapes. Flavors come in varieties such as cotton candy and gummy bears. According to sales data obtained by the associated press, the sales of electronic cigarette devices sold in the US has nearly tripled to over nine thousand since 2020.