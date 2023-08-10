San Simeon CSD Appoints Interim GM 8.10.2023

The San Simeon Community Services District extended acting general manager Patrick Faverty’s interim role for the next 90 days.

Faverty’s position comes out of necessity as the CSD searches for a new general manager. The CSD parted ways with former general manager Charles Grace after settling a lawsuit with the San Luis Obispo county DA’s office and his company Grace Environmental Services.

Faverty’s contract expired on July 31st, and was reinstated to allow the CSD to complete the hiring process, which they hope to complete by November 2nd.