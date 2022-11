In Santa Margarita, 100,000 gallons of drinking water was drained after an employee at the county water storage facility discovered a break in.

The storage facility fence was vandalized,. A lock was cut which provided access to the drinking water supply.

So, that water was drained as a precautionary measure. Officials say, “It is unknown whether perpetrators tampered with the water.”

Anyone with information about the break in is asked to call the sheriff’s office.