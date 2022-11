Monday night, Atascadero police arrest a Templeton man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after road rage incident in Atascadero.

67-year-old Gary Wayne Benites was booked at the county jail.

The stabbing occurred around 6:35 at the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he’s in stable condition.

It’s the second road rage incident in the county in the past week.

One person died after a road rage incident in Atascadero on Friday.