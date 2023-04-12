School Board Election 04.12.2023

The vote by mail election in the Paso Robles school district is underway.

About 30 thousand ballots sent out to local voters to select a new trustee for the school board. Voters have until next Tuesday, April 18th to return the ballots.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of violence and fights on the campuses, particularly the high school. There was also the incident where a 17-year-old drove a car onto the high school parking lot, followed by a police officer. Police found he had a large quantity of pot in the car, and a handgun as well as ammunition.

Although there have been widespread reports of violence on the high school campus, one critic says, it’s not bad enough yet to require administrators address the problem.