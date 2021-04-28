School Board Meeting 4.28.2021

An emotional Paso Robles school board meeting. It opened with over an hour of public comment. Parents calling in with two issues. First, demanding the district reopen the schools.

As you may remember, the teachers union in Paso Robles opposed the reopening of schools. In a survey, about half of the teachers said they did not want to return to teaching. One retired teacher told KPRL, the greatest stress in teaching is classroom management. Remove the students from the classroom, and the job is much less stressful.

The other issue parents called in about was the proposed closure of Georgia Brown elementary school. The caller speaking about school board president Chris Arend and Spanish language translation at the meetings.

After their comments, trustee Chris Bausch asked the superintendent about the parents comments. Dr. Dubost said the district has not made a decision on closing any schools.

Superintendent Curt Dubost also commented on the school closure. He says it’s not possible to reopen until August. Last night’s Paso Robles school board meeting was a very long meeting. We’ll have more on it tomorrow here on KPRL.