Orange Tier in SLO 4.28.2021

San Luis Obispo county gets the state’s go ahead to move into the orange tier of the governor’s spectrum of restrictions for coronavirus.

The previous week, the county barely missed receiving permission. Now it’s okay. The less restrictive tier will going into effect at eight this morning.

It’s the first time the county has reached the orange tier.

Under the new testing procedure, the county health department reports the following number of cases.

2 in Paso Robles.

One in Atascadero.

And one in San Luis Obispo.

County wide, 11 cases reported under the new testing model.