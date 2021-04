One year after schools closed in California, they remain partially closed in the north county. You may remember the governor’s announcement on March 19th of last year.

Tuesday night, Paso Robles schools superintendent Curt Dubost made a similar announcement after parents called in demanding schools be reopened.

Dr. Dubost says students may return to full time education in August when school reopens for the next academic year, although there will be summer school classes as well.