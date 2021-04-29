Rec Center Covid Center To Be Closed 4.29.2021

That million dollar Covid-19 alternate care site installed at Cal Poly’s recreation center is going to be dismantled. San Luis Obispo county health officials making that announcement yesterday.

The site was created to treat Covid-19 patients if the local hospitals reached capacity, but it was never used.

Now, with the rise of vaccines, officials say it will be returned to a student-use space.

Construction on the site began March 30, 2020, and had 165 beds available by April 8, 2020.

In the last phase of the site, there were over 900 beds ready for the public.

As for cost, it ran about $1,000 per bed, or around $1 million for construction. Another $3.5 million spent for initial medical supplies and equipment.

None were ever used.