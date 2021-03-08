Schools 3.08.2021

This month, more schools are expected to reopen in the north county, but for some, it can’t happen soon enough. At a recent Paso Robles school board meeting, citizen Peter Byrne said the teachers union in Paso Robles should get out of the way of schools trying to reopen. Peter Byrne says the teachers could find better leadership.

At the last Paso Robles school board meeting, the board voted 4-3 to direct staff to develop plans for reopening the schools. Trustees Tim Gearhart, Lance Gannon and Nathan Williams voting no, which would have delayed the start of school. Tomorrow night staff will outline its plan to restart Paso Robles schools.

Tomorrow, sixth graders at Flamson and Lewis middle schools return to school.

At 12:30 today, Flamson middle school principal Tim Vincent will be our guest on Sound Off to talk about reopening the school for sixth grades.