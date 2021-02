One sad note today. Child star Dustin Diamond, dies after a battle with carcinoma.

Diamond played Screech, who was the goofball on the 1990’s sitcom, Saved By The Bell. After Saved By The Bell, Diamond appeared in several reality shows including, Celebrity Fit Club, The Weakest Link, and Celebrity Boxing 2.

Diamond was sued several times for delinquent taxes and was in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments.

Dustin Diamond dead at the age of 44.