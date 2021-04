A former Santa Maria man was sentenced to three months in federal prison for killing an elephant seal on a San Simeon beach in 2019.

30-year-old Jordan Peter Gerbich pleaded guilty in a US district court in Los Angeles in December.

Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the federal misdemeanor carried a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

After he shot and killed the elephant seal, Gerbich mutilated the carcass on the beach.