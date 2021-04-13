Shouting Match at Brewery 4.13.2021

A confrontation over face masks at Barrel House Brewery in Paso Robles over the weekend.

A Fresno anti-masker confronted a Fresno city council member Sunday at the local brewery. Ben Martin shouted at councilman Miguel Arias Arias responded by holding up a peace symbol, and saying, “Have a good day, brother.”

A waitress escorted Ben Martin off the property, but he returned and allegedly threatened to smash the councilman’s head into the concrete.

Arias says he plans to file a complaint with the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office. He also notified the Fresno police department.