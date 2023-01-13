Search Continues For Five Year Old 01.13.2023

The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan. The San Miguel boy still missing since he was swept away by flood waters Monday morning.

Yesterday, 120 national guardsman joined sheriff’s deputies and others in the search. The others include search and rescue and dive personnel from Santa Barbara county, Ventura county, Sacramento county, Santa Clara county and Kern county. All told about 200 personnel are involved in the search.

So far, no sign of five year old Kyle Doan.

He was swept away by raging flood waters near San Marcos road on Monday. That’s just north of Paso Robles, between Paso Robles and San Miguel.

Last night, a prayer vigil was held for Kyle Doan and his family in San Miguel community park. About 100 people turned out for the vigil.