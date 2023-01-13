Paso Robles City Council 01.13.2023

The Paso Robles City Council held a Special Meeting Thursday evening at the Library Conference Center.

Councilman John Hamon said the purpose was to ratify a proclamation that the council wants to be accepted in the FEMA system.

But the meeting also served as an overview of the city’s response to the floodwaters and emergencies it created. Hamon said, “I visited the Emergency Office several times and I was very impressed. Assistant Manager Chris Huot did an excellent job coordinating the staff. This doesn’t happen overnight, they’ve been trained for this and prepared for this. It went very well.”

Chris Huot complimented the work of Fire Chief Jonathon Stornetta. “He made it clear to city staff that they had to learn their roles in the event of an emergency, and they did. Stornetta prepared the staff to respond to the emergency.”

Thursday’s meeting lasted only about 45 minutes.

Mayor Steve Martin ran the meeting remotely.