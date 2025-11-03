Second Food Truck Ad Hoc Committee in Paso Robles 11.03.2025

The next ad hoc committee meeting for food trucks in Paso Robles has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 12th at the Norris room in Centennial park.

The meeting will start at 6 pm, and a Spanish translator will be provided. Food truck ad hoc committee meetings consist of councilmembers Steve Gregory and Chris Bausch, appointed to engage with local stakeholders to gather feedback for future action items regarding food truck regulations in the city. No changes to existing regulations will be made during these ad hoc meetings.

This meeting, city staff will present an overview of concerns raised by the last meeting, share findings made by staff, and make recommendations to ad hoc committee members.

The full staff report will be made available online by November 7th.