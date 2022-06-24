Semana Nautica Returns to Santa Barbara 06.24.2022

Semana Nautica returns to Santa Barbara.

Ocean and pool swimmers, elite volleyball and tennis players and other athletes competing for the next couple of weeks in Santa Barbara.

The Summer Sports Festival returning after a two year absence because of covid. Originally called Fleet Week, Semana Nautica dates back to 1933 when local citizens challenged U.S. Navy Seaman from ships anchored off Santa Barbara, to a series of athletic competitions.

Volleyball on the east beach.

Club swimmers at Los Banos Del Mar.

There’s a run-swim event tomorrow.

“The east beach Biathlon.”

A three mile swim is Sunday.

Life returns to the central coast after the covid shut-down.