Settlement Reached in Civil Lawsuit Against Carquest Auto Parts 10.18.2024

District Attorney Dan Dow announced that the parent companies of Carquest Auto Parts have reached a settlement agreement for allegations related to false advertising and unfair competition.

This multi-county lawsuit began in late 2023, where the DA’s office, alongside other nearby counties, alleged that Carquest violated California’s consumer protection laws.

The DA’s office says inspections revealed they were overcharging an average of 12% on items purchased during inspections, and that 91% of company owned stores in 20 counties failed their inspections.

The DA’s office says Carquest has agreed to pay $657,000 in civil penalties, and an additional $93,000 to cover the costs of this investigation – a total of $750,000.