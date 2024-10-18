Paso Robles School Board Special Meeting on Saturday 10.18.2024

10-19-24 Special Board Meeting English

The Paso Robles school board announced they will be holding a special meeting tomorrow at 8:30 am.

The meeting’s purpose is to workshop and “discuss overall governance.”

The school board will reflect on its current governance, effectiveness, review the board handbook to ensure they are following operational practices, and set goals as they move further into the upcoming school year.

No broadcasting will be available for this meeting. It will take place in the district administration board room, 800 Niblick road.