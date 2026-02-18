Seussical Kids Coming to Paso Robles High School’s Performing Arts Center This Weekend 02.18.2026

Paso Robles High School Theatre Company Presents Seussical™ KIDS



Paso Robles high school theatre company is proud to present Sussical Kids, coming to the Performing Arts Center at the high school February 20th and 21st.

This is a 30-minute adaptation of the Seussical Broadway musical, perfect for elementary-aged children. Directed by Marcy Keyser-Goodnow, the show features actors and stage crew members that are students of PRHS.

Beloved Dr. Seuss characters will take the stage in a “whimsical musical,” including Horton the elephant, the cat in the hat, Gertrude McFuzz, and the Whos of Whoville.

Two performances will be held at 5:30 and 7 pm each evening. Tickets are available at pasoschools.org/phtc