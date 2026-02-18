SLO PD Suspect Homicide For Woman’s Body Found Near Homeless Encampment 02.18.2026

San Luis Obispo police have identified the woman found deceased at a homeless encampment near Calle Joaquin and Los Osos Valley road.

Police found the body last week on Thursday, and she has been identified through fingerprints as 50-year-old Veronica Beatrice Baro, an unhoused resident of San Luis Obispo.

The police department says her body was found “at an advanced stage of decomposition,” and believe her death is “suspicious.” The exact cause of her death, however, is currently unknown, pending autopsy results.