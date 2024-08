Several small vegetation fires erupted in Paso Robles yesterday morning.

The first fire report came in as early as 3 am, with a caller reporting a vegetation fire near the intersection of 13th street and Riverside avenue.

Later that morning at 11 am, two more fires sparked near Riverside avenue and 24th street. Officers and firefighters suspect at least one of these fires had been caused by arson.

Emergency officials spent several hours extinguishing all three fires.