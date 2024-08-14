1st Day of School For Atascadero Unified School District 8.14.2024

Today is the first day of school for the Atascadero unified school district.

As construction is currently ongoing for El Camino Real, the city of Atascadero and the school district are recommending using alternate routes to pick up and drop off students at Atascadero middle school.

Parents are advised to avoid El Camino Real, and use Traffic Way, highway 41, and Capistrano avenue to reach Atascadero middle school. West Mall between Lewis avenue and Capistrano avenue will be utilized as an area for student drop off and pick up.

Today is also the first day of school for Almond Acres Charter Academy. The first day of school for Paso Robles, Shandon, the coastal school district, San Luis coastal unified school district, and Lucia Mar school district is tomorrow, August 15th.

Residents are advised to drive carefully during early morning and afternoon hours, be on the lookout for children traveling to and from school, and prepare for increased traffic.