Several Vegetation Fires Break Out in Paso This Weekend 7.01.2024

Several fires broke out in the north county area this past weekend.

A vegetation started on Friday off the 41 East near the Cholame Y. This fire, known as the Cotton Fire, grew to about 200 acres, and is reported to be at 100% containment.

A commercial fire broke out on Monterey road north of Paso Robles early Saturday morning.

Yesterday afternoon, a fire was reported in the area north of the Cuesta college north county campus.

A vegetation fire broke out yesterday at around 6 in the evening on the 46 East near Union road.

And another vegetation fire was started just last night at around 9 pm at the intersection of Caballo Place and Calle Chorro in Paso Robles. The Paso Robles fire department released an official statement of the fire this morning, saying that it was contained at about 3.65 acres with no damage to structure or infrastructure.

The cause is under investigation, but nearby residents reported hearing fireworks shortly before the fire sparked.