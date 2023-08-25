SF Superior Court Dismisses Case to Shut Down Diablo Canyon 8.25.2023

On Wednesday, superior court judge Ethan Schulman dismissed a lawsuit filed by Friends of the Earth in April against PG&E.

The lawsuit claims that PG&E is obligated to close Diablo Canyon because of a 2016 contract the utility company signed with environmental and labor groups, where PG&E pledged to work to replace the electricity produced by Diablo Canyon with clean and renewable sources of energy.

Currently PG&E is working to renew its license to continue operating Diablo Canyon until 2030, an act that the lawsuit says ignores the 2016 contract. Judge Schulman wrote that the matter does not lie with the court, but rather the California public utilities commission. Schulman wrote “FOE’s action… poses the risk that this court will be asked to issue orders inconsistent with those that the CPUC has already issued or may issue.” The CPUC currently has an ongoing proceeding regarding Diablo Canyon’s operating licenses.

Friends of the Earth’s legal director said the organization may file an appeal, “deeply disappointed” with the decision.