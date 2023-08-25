SLO Co Releases 2023 Community Health Assessment 8.25.2023

The public health department and community partners released the 2023 San Luis Obispo community health assessment yesterday.

The assessment is a report on countywide statistics on SLO county’s health, collected from countywide surveys and primary local sources. The assessment highlighted the strengths of San Luis Obispo county’s health, such as steadily declining rates of coronary heart disease, teen births, and covid-19 deaths. Some challenges were also noted, such as access to healthcare, short affordable housing supply, rates of suicide, and deaths from strokes.

The report will inform the work of San Luis Obispo county health nonprofits, government agencies, schools, and leaders in the county. The assessment will be used to develop a health improvement plan to be released in early 2024. The full assessment can be viewed on the county’s website.