Shark Attack in Morro Bay 12.27.2021

A surfer’s body found floating in the waves just north of Morro Bay. The apparent victim of a fatal shark attack.

The man was boogie boarding just north of Morro rock. The surfer has not yet been publicly identified. A woman spotted the body floating in the water near Morro Strand beach around 10:40 Friday morning.

It’s the third fatal shark attack in recent history. The first was in Morro Bay in 1957. The second, in 2003 in Avila Beach.

Warning signs are posted today near the beach in Morro Bay.