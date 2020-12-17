Sheriff Parkinson Response to Lock-down 12.17.2020

Governor Gavin Newsom’s response to the coronavirus has done more than destroy many family-owned small businesses. It’s created a lot of stress for families. San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson tells KPRL crime is up dramatically in California and it’s not coincidental.

Child abuse and domestic violence up dramatically as the governor’s lock-down continues in California. The number of failing businesses continues to grow, and part of that is the mind set caused by the governor’s Draconian measures.

People are simply not going out, because they’re afraid everything is closed, and it’s not. I heard a rumor that Allegretto was closed, so I went out and visited the resort in Paso Robles, it’s open. Allegretto is decorated for the holidays and it’s beautiful. There are overnight guests. They’re serving meals. It’s operating. But people are inclined to believe that everything is shut down, and that’s changing their behavior.