Sheriff’s Office Arrest Oceano Man For Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material 03.09.2026

The county sheriff’s office has arrested a man in Oceano after receiving reports of suspected child sexual abuse material.

The reports were submitted on February 17th, and an investigation identified 46-year-old Michael Schmidt of Oceano as the suspect. Detectives learned that Schmidt was employed by the San Luis Obispo county health department, assigned to their information technology department.

Sheriff’s office detectives served a search warrant for his residence in Oceano on the morning of March 5th. He was taken into custody without incident for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Schmidt was also discovered to be a local Cub Scout leader in the Five Cities area.