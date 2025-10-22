Sheriff’s Office Arrests Several Individuals From Narcotics Investigation 10.22.2025

Yesterday, the county sheriff’s office released the results of a three-month investigation back in may into the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics within San Luis Obispo county. The sheriff’s office says the drug trafficking organization they discovered was based out in north county, with ties to Southern California and Mexico. Detectives seized approximately 3 kilograms of cocaine, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, about $80,000 in U.S. currency, and 11 firearms.

The following individuals were arrested, charged with drug-related crimes:

30-year-old Jorge Castaneda of Paso Robles.

30-year-old Bianca Sudias Navarro of Paso Robles.

30-year-old Carlos Rios of Paso Robles.

37-year-old Anthony Traverso of Templeton.

31-year-old Jose Castaneda of Paso Robles.

32-year-old Zachary Hoyt of San Miguel.

29-year-old Zepeda Grande of Paso Robles.

And 29-year-old Alexis Nusico Isidro of Paso Robles.