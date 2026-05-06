Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burglary in Templeton 05.06.2026

Late last week, the county sheriff’s office responded to an alarm call at the Upscale Resale Store at 590 S. Main street in Templeton.

The sheriff’s office released an official statement of this incident yesterday afternoon. “When deputies arrived, they observed the front entrance french doors were [forced] open.” Surveillance footage of the incident shows a suspect wearing a black baseball hat, a gray hooded zip-up sweater, black jeans, and a black ski mask and gloves. The footage shows the suspect rummaging through the business, taking clothes off the racks, opening drawers, and pulling purses off the wall. “The suspect left the store in a white truck which appeared to be a newer GMC Canyon with running boards.” The estimated loss of the store is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information of this incident that took place on April 30th at 3:15 am, or can recognize the suspect or their truck, is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office north county station: (805) 434 – 4290.