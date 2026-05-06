Paso Robles Man Sentenced to 4 Years in State Prison For Embezzlement 05.06.2026

The county district attorney’s office announced a Paso Robles man, formerly employed as the chief financial officer at Scott O’Brien Fire and Safety Company in Atascadero, has been sentenced to four years and four months in state prison.

38-year-old Robert Conrad Vasquez was found guilty of five felony counts of grand theft, and one misdemeanor violation of possessing an assault weapon.

The DA’s office says from February 2019 through September 2023, Vasquez stole company funds to pay his rent each month, and made frequent payments to his personal credit card debts.

Financial losses of Vasquez’s thefts are estimated to be between $400,000 and $600,000.