Sheriff’s Office Investigating Missing Woman Last Seen in San Luis Obispo County 9.25.2025

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office is currently investigating a report of a missing adult female, last seen in San Luis Obispo county.

The sheriff’s office says they began investigating this missing person report on September 13th. The person has been identified as an adult female known as Isabel Lucas-Velasco of Coalinga, California. Isabel is a 50-year-old female, approximately 5’01” and 145 pounds. She was last known to be in San Luis Obispo county on September 12th, according to the sheriff’s office, and has ties to the cities of Coalinga and Visalia.

The sheriff’s office believes her disappearance appears to be ‘suspicious.’ Anyone with information on Isabel is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office detective division at (805) 781 – 4500.