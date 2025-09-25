Resilient Souls Rebranding as Resilient Ones 9.25.2025

RO PRESS RELEASE – New Name, Resilient Ones (3)

Resilient Souls, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of trauma, abuse, and exploitation, announced they are re-branding with a new name and identity: Resilient Ones.

Lisa Major, founder and executive director said “Our new name… honors the strength and courage of the individuals we serve.” Resilient ones says that while the name has changed, the mission remains the same: to compassionately care for and flourish the growth and healing of victims of trauma.

Resilient Ones offers comprehensive support to both individuals and families affected by domestic violence, childhood abuse, human trafficking, and other forms of complex trauma, including veterans and first responders.