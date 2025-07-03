Sheriff’s Office Release Update To Shooting In Los Osos 7.03.2025

The county sheriff’s office has released an update for the shooting that took place just after midnight on July 2nd in Los Osos, on the 2300 block of Fresno street.

The sheriff’s office downloaded the car camera footage from the patrol unit from the involved deputies. The release says deputies made contact with the male subject in the previous report, now identified as 40-year-old Andrew Biscay of Chowchilla, California.

Biscay was described by the reporting party to have a history of violent behavior, and was known to carry weapons. Deputies contacted him inside of his vehicle, in close proximity to the reporting party’s address. According to the sheriff’s office, he exited his vehicle, and took a shooting stance while pointing a handgun at the deputies and advancing to their position. Deputies gave multiple commands to Biscay, who continued advancing. They opened fire, and provided medical aid to him after he was struck. However, he died before medics could arrive.

The sheriff’s office says the recovered weapon on Biscay was a Beretta PX4 Storm semi-automatic pellet gun, which bears resemblance to a Beretta PX4 Storm .40 caliber handgun.

The deputies involved in this remain on administrative leave as the investigation continues.