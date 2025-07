A wildfire sparked yesterday afternoon at around 1:07 pm off highway 166 between Santa Maria and Cuyama.

As a result of this fire, highway 166 from highway 101 to Perkins road near new Cuyama is closed. An evacuation order was also issued for several zones near the fire yesterday: SLC-337 and SLC-312.

Cal Fire is referring to this wildfire as the Madre fire.

As of 8:33 this morning, the Madre fire has grown to over 35 thousand acres, and is at 5% containment.