Sheriff’s Office Releases Information on Illegal Fireworks in SLO County 07.01.2026

The county sheriff’s office has released a reminder for residents that all fireworks, other than permitted professional displays, are prohibited in all unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo county.

These include the community of Oceano, Cayucos, Nipomo, Avila Beach, Shandon, Creston, Santa Margarita, San Miguel, and all other unincorporated areas. The sheriff’s office will be “deploying maximum staffing throughout the county and taking a zero-tolerance approach to illegal fireworks violations.”

Penalties for illegal fireworks include $1,000 per violation. Crime stoppers is offering a reward of $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of individuals possessing illegal fireworks with the intent to sell them.

Templeton will allow fireworks to be launched on non-commercial private properties on July 4th from noon to 10 pm.

The sheriff’s office wishes everyone an enjoyable and safe Independence Day holiday.