Kris Beal Launches Re-Election Campaign For Paso Robles City Council District 1 – 07.01.2026

Current district 1 Paso Robles city councilmember, Kris Beal, announced her re-election campaign on Sunday.

During a kickoff party, Beal said “One of the most rewarding parts of this job has been helping residents understand how local government works and how they can most effectively engage on issues they care about.”

Beal was elected in 2024 to represent district 1, after Sharon Roden was appointed to fill the seat until the election. Beal’s campaign says she will focus on issues such as affordable housing, parks and community spaces, jobs and economic diversity, pedestrian and traffic safety, and helping residents navigate city government.

So far she is the only candidate officially listed for district 1 on the city of Paso Robles website.