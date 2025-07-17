Sheriff’s Office Releases Update on Templeton Feed & Grain Investigation 7.17.2025

The county sheriff’s office has released an official update, saying they identified the individuals involved in the fourth of July fire at the Templeton Feed & Grain building in Templeton.

The department says they identified four juvenile males, all residents of north county, as suspects being involved. The investigation, according to the sheriff’s office, confirms that one of the juveniels was responsible for starting the fire.

The county district attorney’s office and the Templeton fire department will determine the arson related charges for this case.

For further questions related to this investigation, please contact the Templeton fire department.