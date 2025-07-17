Sound Off – Thu 07/17/2025 – Laura Humphrey-Jermin & Murrey Powell

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

* Laura Humphrey- Jermin from the Templeton Feed and Grain discussing their plans moving forward and info about the suspects who started the fire.

*Murrey Powell discussing the SLO County Supervisors approving a pot grow in Templeton, while refusing to let many people speak at public comment.