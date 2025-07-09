Sheriff’s Office Responds to Domestic Violence Incident in Paso Robles 7.09.2025

The county sheriff’s office responded to an in-progress domestic violence incident yesterday evening, on the 800 block of Meadow drive in Paso Robles.

A release by the sheriff’s office says the victim, an adult female, had exited the residence when deputies arrived on the scene. The suspect, 41-year-old Enrique Rubio, remained inside and barricaded himself.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, while a perimeter was established around the residence. Rubio did not comply with commands to surrender, so the sheriff’s office deployed its unmanned aerial systems team, crisis negotiation team, and special enforcement detail on the scene.

After hours of noncompliance, Rubio exited the residence at approximately 10:16 pm, and was taken into custody. He was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, and assault with force likely to induce great bodily injury.