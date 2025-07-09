San Miguel Senior Center Expanding Services Starting w/Free Luncheon 7.09.2025

san miguel senior center meals

The San Miguel senior center is partnering with a local nonprofit, Meals That Connect, to provide a no charge meal for interested seniors.

Meals That Connect is currently available at several locations in the north county, and this event is being done to gauge interest in the program, as well as expand on services offered at the San Miguel senior center.

The luncheon will be held this Saturday, July 12th, starting at 10 am.

To reserve a meal, email Kathy Shuder, director of the senior center: [email protected].