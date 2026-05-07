Sheriff’s Office Search Arroyo Grande Home of Susan Flores 05.07.2026













The county sheriff’s office announced yesterday morning that they were serving a search warrant signed by a superior court judge to an Arroyo Grande home. This is in relation to Kristin Smart’s disappearance. The home is located on the 500 block of East Branch street in Arroyo Grande, belonging to Susan Flores.

Susan Flores is the mother of Paul Flores, who is currently serving a 25-year-to-life sentence for the murder of Kristin Smart, convicted in 2022. An official release from the sheriff’s office says they will not be making any additional comment regarding this investigation, and that they will continue the investigation today. The DA’s office released a statement in response to the search, saying that law enforcement is still working to bring Kristin home. “While those responsible for Kristin’s death… could provide answers at any time, we remain firmly committed to using every lawful tool available to locate Kristin’s remains and to support her family until she is brought home,” Dan Dow said.

Despite evidence being found at Ruben Flores’s home of human remains buried beneath the deck, Kristin’s body has never been found.