Man Convicted of 1st Degree Murder Granted Parole, Dan Dow Says He is Deeply Troubled 05.07.2026

A man convicted of a 1974 first degree murder in San Luis Obispo county was released after being granted parole on December 30, 2025.

Alberto Tamez Jr., according to the DA’s office, murdered Genevieve Adaline Moreno of Nipomo on June 17th and into the early morning hours of June 18, 1974. Mrs. Moreno was working her shift at Old Blues Bar, 605 West Teft street in Nipomo. When her husband, Richard Moreno returned to pick her up from work, the bar was empty, and the cash register was opened, emptied of currency, and his wife was no where to be found.

Mrs. Moreno’s body was discovered in a field about a quarter mile from the bar. “She had been robbed, kidnapped, beaten, sexually assaulted, and murdered,” the DA’s office says. Tamez Jr. was identified as a suspect, and he admitted to his crimes, pleading no contest to first-degree murder.

Following his release, Dan Dow has issued a statement saying “I am deeply troubled that our criminal and victim justice system has reached a result where the man who brutally murdered Genevieve Moreno over fifty years ago will now walk free…. We are deeply disappointed that the board of parole hearings granted parole… we will remain vigilant in protecting the people of San Luis Obispo county.”