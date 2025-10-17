Sheriff’s Office Seeking Donations For 36th Annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway 10.17.2025

The 36th Annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway is just around the corner for the county sheriff’s office.

The program was created to promote the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles and new helmets to children in need in San Luis Obispo county.

The sheriff’s Honor Farm serves as the assembly point for bicycles that are donated and in need of repair. Incarcerated persons housed at the Honor Farm make the repairs.

The sheriff’s office announced they are seeking the public’s help by asking for new bicycles, new helmets, or monetary donations for replacement parts. If you know a child (up to 15 years of age) in need of a bicycle, you can visit: slosheriff.org to submit an application for the giveaway. Applications are due Thursday, November 20th.

This year’s Christmas Bicycle Giveaway will take place Wednesday, December 10th at 9 am. Individuals and businesses who wish to donate can bring them to any sheriff’s office patrol stations, or the Honor Farm located on highway 1.