Paso Robles Arrest Members of South American Retail Theft Ring 10.17.2025

The Paso Robles police department responded to a report of a commercial theft yesterday at Ulta Beauty in Paso Robles.

A release by the department says suspects fled the area prior to the arrival of police. Officers quickly responded, and with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office, located a vehicle occupied by four males, which matched the description of the suspects.

Further investigation led officers to determine they were all involved in the retail theft, with over $1000 in product confirmed to be in the vehicle. The suspects, according to the police department, are believed to be a part of a South American retail theft ring.

The suspects were identified as the following:

26-year-old John Steven of Los Angeles.

28-year-old Milton Pericoruiz of Fontana.

29-year-old Christian Duvan-Pardo-Tirado of Los Angeles.

And 26-year-old Maicol Fabian Pavon of Los Angeles.

They were all booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.